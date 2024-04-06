Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

