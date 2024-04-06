Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 460.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

