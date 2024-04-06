Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $58.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,503,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,488,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

