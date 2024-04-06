Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $308.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

