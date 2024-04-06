Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BFST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.94. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

