BTIG Research Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $5.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $374.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

