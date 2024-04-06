Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $25.15

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Premier by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 984.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 471,131 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $10,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.