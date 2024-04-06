Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $195.08

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

