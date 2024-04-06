Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $195.08

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JAZZ opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.