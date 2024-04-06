British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £168.07 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($210.98).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($172.71).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.71).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($29.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,369.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.94).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,647.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

