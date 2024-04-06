British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £168.07 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($210.98).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($172.71).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.71).
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($29.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,369.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.94).
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BATS
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.