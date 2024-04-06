Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $207,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

