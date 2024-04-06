Breakwater Capital Group Has $9.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

