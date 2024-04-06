Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

