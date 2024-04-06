Blue Trust Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.