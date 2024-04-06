Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,669 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.26 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

