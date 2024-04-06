Blue Trust Inc. Invests $55,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCL opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

