Blue Trust Inc. Has $49,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 566.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,174,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,707 shares of company stock worth $25,702,927. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

