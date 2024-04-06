Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $332.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

