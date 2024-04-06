Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,639,000 after acquiring an additional 117,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $42.04 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

