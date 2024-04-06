Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

