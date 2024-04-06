Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
