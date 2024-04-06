BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $930.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $918.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $796.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $797.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.