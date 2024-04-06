Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $72.78 Average PT from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BERY opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

