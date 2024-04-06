Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $784.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $850.36 and a 200 day moving average of $799.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

