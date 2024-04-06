Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 353 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

