Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

