Autoliv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.9 %

ALV opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $124.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

