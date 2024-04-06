Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370,314.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 248.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

