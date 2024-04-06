Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

