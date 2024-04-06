Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Copart by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Copart by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Copart by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

