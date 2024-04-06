Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

