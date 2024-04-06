Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.67 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.