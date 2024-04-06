Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.89 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

