Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after acquiring an additional 710,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

NYSE:COF opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

