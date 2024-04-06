Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 284 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.68 and a 200-day moving average of $459.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.