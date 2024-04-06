Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 479,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

