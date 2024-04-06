Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.14 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.