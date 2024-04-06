Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 4,427 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,988,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FAF opened at $60.51 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

