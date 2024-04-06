Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $320.00

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 317.40 ($3.98), with a volume of 860958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.20 ($3.83).
Ascential Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.61. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
