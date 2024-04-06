Arizona State Retirement System Sells 640 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

