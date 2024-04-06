Arizona State Retirement System Sells 442 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

