Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,193 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.