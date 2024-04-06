Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ADM stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

