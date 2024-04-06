Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.