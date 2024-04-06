Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

AME opened at $182.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

