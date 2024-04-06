Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,437,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

