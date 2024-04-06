Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,774. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

