APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.74 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

