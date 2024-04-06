AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

