Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $236.81

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

