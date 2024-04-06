Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $148.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

